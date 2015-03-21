Wild Remain Red-Hot Against The Blues

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild continue to be the hottest team in the NHL following their 6-3 victory over the division-leading St. Louis Blues Saturday.

The Wild were on fire early in the afternoon match up -- taking a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Chris Stewart and Thomas Vanek.

Zach Parise and Jonas Brodin doubled the Minnesota lead to 4-0 with their goals in the second period.

St. Louis mounted a comeback against Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, scoring two goals in a two-minute stretch but Justin Fontaine relieved the home crowd with a goal before the period's end.

Mikko Koivu added icing to the cake, scoring on a power play goal to give the Wild a 6-2 lead. The Blues scored a meaningless goal with under six minutes to play as the Wild went on to win the game 6-3.

With the win, Minnesota improves to 40-25-7 (87 points) on the season -- good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.