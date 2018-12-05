Wild Rallys Past Vancouver

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Tuesday night in British Columbia. The Wild is now 15-10-2 on the season.

Josh Levio scored at 7:02 of the first period to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead, but Zach Parise's 13th goal of the season at 12:17 tied the game at one. Parise's power play goal was assisted by Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon.

After Tyler Motte gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 9:56 of the second period, the Wild rallied for a pair of goals that would end up deciding the game.

Ryan Suter tied the game at two with a power play goal at 15:36, followed by a Jason Zucker power play tally less than a minute later.

The Wild will play at Calgary Thursday night, with puck drop set for 8 p.m.