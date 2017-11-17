Wild Rally Past Preds Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 6-4 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild trailed 3-0 and 4-2 in the game before rallying for the win.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk saw his three-game shutout streak end at three games just :49 into the first period before allowing two more goals in the second period.

The Wild answered back with Matt Dumba and Nino Niederreiter goals late in the second period to make the score 3-2.

Jason Zucker scored the eventual game-winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period.