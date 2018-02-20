Wild Rally Past Islanders Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-3 in the opening game of a three-game road trip. The win improves the Wild to 32-20-7 overall this season.

Jason Zucker notched a pair of goals for Minnesota in the win, while Matt Cullen added a goal and an assist in the victory. Joel Eriksson Ek's first period goal snapped a 50-game scoreless streak for the young forward.

Minnesota currently has a two-point edge on the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames for the second wild card in the Western Conference.