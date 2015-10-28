Wild Rally Past Edmonton Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota improves to 6-2-1 with the win.

Ryan Suter and Marco Scandella each scored their first goals of the season in the first period, with Scandella's goal coming on the power play to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

The Wild found themselves trailing 3-2 halfway through the third period when Suter struck again to tie the game. Charlie Coyle's third goal of the season :43 later gave the Wild the lead.