Wild Rally Past Devils Thursday

The Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Devils 4-2 Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey. Minnesota improves to 33-20-7 with the win, good for 70 points and the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild trailed 2-0 early in the second period but rattled off three goals before the intermission. Mike Reilly, Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart all notched goals to give Minnesota the 3-2 lead after two.

Eric Staal added an insurance goal for Minnesota in the third period to seal the win.

The Wild's East Coast road trip wraps up Friday night with a game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. The game gets underway at 6 p.m. and can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.