Wild Playoff Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Wild will play against the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The 2017-18 campaign marks the sixth straight season that the Wild has made the playoffs.

The Wild posted a 1-3 record against the Jets during the regular season, including a win the most recent matchup on January 13th.

The postseason will open for Minnesota on Wednesday at Winnipeg. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON. Game two is set for Friday night at 6:30 (AM 1390), game three on Sunday at 6 p.m. (AM 1390) and game four Tuesday, April 17th at 7 p.m. (AM 1390).

The Wild has been bounced from the playoffs in the opening round the last two seasons. The Wild and Jets have not met in the playoffs previously.

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday April 11 – Game 1 at Winnipeg, 5:45pm on WJON

Friday April 13 – Game 2 at Winnipeg, 6:15 on AM 1390

Sunday April 15 – Game 3 at Wild, 5:45 on AM 1390

Tuesday April 17 – Game 4 at Wild, 6:45 on AM 1390

Friday April 20 – Game 5 (if necessary), tba on AM 1390

Sunday April 22 – Game 6 (if necessary), tba, on AM 1390