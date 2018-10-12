Wild Perseverance Pays Off In Win

The Minnesota Wild beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild is now 1-1-1 on the season.

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, with Alex DeBrincat scoring at 10:07 and Dominik Kahun adding a goal just 2:43 later. However, the Wild would dominate the second period with a pair of goals to tie the game.

Eric Staal got Minnesota on the board with his first goal of the season at 13:19, assisted by Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter. Zucker then scored a goal of his own with just three seconds left in the period, with assists credited to Eric Staal and Jordan Greenway.

After an Alex DeBrincat power play goal at 2:29 of the third period, Ryan Suter provided some heroics for Minnesota with a shorthanded goal, coming with just :23 remaining in regulation.

Zucker capped off his three-point night with a goal at 3:25 of overtime to send the Wild to their first win of the season.

Minnesota will host the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45.