Wild Outlast Kings Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center in a game that was decided in the shootout. The Wild is now 23-20-3 on the season with the win.

Minnesota forward Nino Niederreiter broke a scoreless tie with his ninth goal of the season at 10:16 of the second period, but Los Angeles tied the game on an Ilya Kovalchuk goal at 16:03.

Eric Staal's 14th goal of the year gave the Wild at 2-1 lead at 7:13 of the third period, but the Kings tied the game again on a Jeff Carter goal at 17:30.

Minnesota's Jason Zucker scored the only goal in the shootout for either team to send the Wild to the win.

Minnesota will host the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.