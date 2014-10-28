Wild Melt Down Monday At MSG

The Wild blew a three goal lead in the third period and lost 5-4 to the Rangers in New York at Madison Square Garden Monday night.

Nate Prosser, Matt Cooke and Jason Pominville all scored goals for Minnesota in the second period to build a 3-0 lead after two periods. The Wild outshot the Rangers 24-8 through two periods.

The Rangers broke out for five goals in the third period against goalie Darcy Kuemper, including the game tying goal at 16:12 of the third and the eventual game-winner just :37 later.

Minnesota falls to 4-3 with the loss and will play at Boston Tuesday night.