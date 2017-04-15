Wild Lose In Game 2

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues in game 2 of their first round playoff match-up.

The loss puts the Wild down 2-0 in the best of seven series.

The Blues opened the scoring early in the second period when game one hero, Joel Edmundson , scored on a shot from the blue line.

Wild assistant captain, Zach Parise tied the game for the second time this series with a goal later in the second. The goal came with the Wild on a 5 on 3 power-play.

The game looked as if it was going to OT until Blues forward Jaden Schwartz slipped a puck through two Wild defenders and goalie Devin Dubnyk with just 2:27 remaining.

Blues Goaltender Jake Allen continued his dominance during this series, finishing with 23 saves on 24 shots. Dubnyk saved 20 of 22 shots.

In the first two games the Wild have yet to score an even-strength goal.

The series now shifts to St. Louis Sunday afternoon, puck drop is at 2:00 p.m.