Wild Lose Game, And Parise, Thursday

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild also lost forward Zach Parise for an undetermined amount of time with an apparent knee injury.

Parise was injured on a hit by Nashville's James Neal toward the end of a scoreless first period. He left the ice and headed straight for the locker room, but eventually made his way back to the ice in an attempt to play through it. However, Parise was unable to return to the game for the second and third periods.

Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba each had power play goals for the Wild in the loss.

The Wild host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:45.