NASHVILLE - The Minnesota Wild played even with the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon until the Predators scored two goals in ten seconds midway through the 2nd period.

The game was the second straight start for Minnesota native Alex Stalock in the Wild net. Stalock earned the start after giving up just one goal Thursday against the Senators.

Stalock was a also the lone bright spot for a team that was shut out finishing with 33 saves on 35 shots.