Wild Look To Snap Skid In Winnipeg Monday

The Minnesota Wild are looking to snap a five game losing skid Monday night when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg. The Jets sent the Wild to their most recent defeat with a 4-3 overtime decision on Saturday night in St. Paul.

The Wild have not earned a regulation win in eight games going back to December 9th, and have only picked up six points in their last ten games total.

Darcy Kuemper will get the start for the Wild in net after recovering from a stomach ailment, but Niklas Backstrom and Jason Zucker missed the trip with the same bug. The Wild will also be without forward Mikael Granlund (upper body injury) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper body injury).