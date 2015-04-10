Wild, Kuemper Top Nashville 4-2

The Minnesota Wild won their 12th straight road game 4-2 at Nashville Thursday night. Minnesota fell behind 2-0 after 1 period but rallied with 2 goals in the 2nd period and 2 more in the 3rd. Jason Zucker scored twice for the Wild and both Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella scored 1 goal apiece. Darcy Kuemper started in net ending Devin Dubynik's 38 game consecutive start streak. Kuemper had 32 saves.

Minnesota improves to 46-27-8 and with 100 points has already clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wild will close the regular season at St. Louis Saturday night at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 6:15.