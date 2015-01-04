Wild Implode In 7-1 Loss To Dallas

DALLAS, TX. -- The Minnesota Wild followed up a promising victory by getting thumped by the Dallas Stars 7-1 on Saturday night.

The Wild gave up five goals in the second period in an absolutely dreadful perfomance.

Minnesota goalie Darcy Kuemper continued his inconsistent season by allowing three goals in the first 31 minutes before being relieved by Niklas Backstrom.

Backstorm provided little relief, however, as the veteran goalie allowed four more goals the rest of the way.

The closest Minnesota got was in the second period when Thomas Vanek scored his seventh goal of the season on a power play to make the score 5-1.

A little over two minutes later, Dallas scored again to regain a five-goal lead and scored again in the final period for good measure.

With the loss, the scuffling Wild drop to 18-15-4 on the season and will look to bounce back when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.