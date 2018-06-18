Wild To Host Charity Fishing Tournament In July [AUDIO]
Former Minnesota Wild defenseman Keith Ballard joined me on WJON today to talk about the 2nd annual Wild on the Water Bass Fishing Tournament. The tournament will be held July 13-14 at Izaty's Resort on Lake Mille Lacs. Proceeds from this event go to benefit the Wild Foundation. The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey.
Hear my conversation with Keith below.
Teams of current and former players will participate in the event along with coaches and front office personnel. The event will feature 4 teams.
- Zach Parise and Travis Frank will captain the Minnesota Wild Player Team. Luke Kunin, Gustav Olofsson, Nick Seeler, Alex Stalock and Jason Zucker will also fish on this team.
- Bruce Boudreau and Ron Schara will captain the Minnesota Wild Coaches Team. Dean Evason, Darby Hendrickson, Bob Mason, Bob Woods and General Manager Paul Fenton will also fish on this team.
- Keith Ballard and Bill Sherck will captain the Minnesota Wild Alumni Team. Andrew Brunette, Ryan Carter, Antti Laaksonen and Richard Park and one other Wild Alum will also fish on this team.
- Matt Hendricks, Laura Schara and Ryan Johnson will captain the NHL Player Team. Zach Bogosian, Jordan Leopold, Mark Parrish and two other current or former NHL players will also fish on this team.
Learn more about the event at wild.com/WildOnTheWater.