Wild Hold On For Win Against Rangers Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 31-19-6 on the season.

Eric Staal, Zach Parise and Marcus Foligno all scored goals in the first period for the Wild, who then held the Rangers to four shots on goal in the third period to seal the win. Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves in the win.

The Wild will host the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.