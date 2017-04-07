Wild Hold Off Avalanche Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 Thursday night in Denver, Colorado. The Wild has won three straight games and has earned points in six out of their last seven.

Jason Zucker, playing for the first time since late March, scored just ten seconds into the opening period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Nate Prosser scored late in the period on a shot from the point to make the score 2-0.

Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund each scored for the Wild in the third period to help Minnesota pull away for the win.

The Wild will play its regular season finale Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.