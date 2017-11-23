Wild Get Road Win in Buffalo

BUFFALO - The Minnesota Wild held on late to get a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Wild forwards Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund each scored a pair of goals, and Captain's Ryan Suter and Mikko Koivu each with two assists.

Minnesota gave up the first goal when former Wild player Jason Pominville slipped a puck to the side of Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk. Dubnyk saved the initial shot but it was eventually pushed past him by Jack Eichel.

Minnesota responded a few minutes later with a back-hander from former Buffalo no Wild Forward Tyler Ennis. The Wild would score two more in the first period to go up 3-1.