Wild Finally Snap Skid With Win In Vancouver

The Minnesota Wild snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 win in Vancouver late Monday night. The Wild are now four points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild in the first period, after which Minnesota led 2-1. Justin Fontaine and Charlie Coyle scored in the second, and Nino Niederreiter capped the scoring with a third period goal.