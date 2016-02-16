Wild Finally Snap Skid With Win In Vancouver
The Minnesota Wild snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 win in Vancouver late Monday night. The Wild are now four points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild in the first period, after which Minnesota led 2-1. Justin Fontaine and Charlie Coyle scored in the second, and Nino Niederreiter capped the scoring with a third period goal.
The Wild are back in action on Wednesday night with a game at Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 8:45 on AM 1390 The Fan.