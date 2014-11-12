Wild Falls 3-1 at New Jersey

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 at New Jersey Tuesday night. The loss is the 4th straight for the Wild. Ryan Carter scored the lone Wild goal in the 3rd period after New Jersey led 2-0 after 2 periods. The Devils added a power play goal late in the 3rd to ice the game. Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for the Wild. Minnesota outshot New Jersey 24-23.

The Wild are 7-7 and will host Buffalo Thursday night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:45. Zach Parise could return from a concussion as early as Thursday night.