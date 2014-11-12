Wild Falls 3-1 at New Jersey

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 at New Jersey Tuesday night.  The loss is the 4th straight for the Wild.  Ryan Carter scored the lone Wild goal in the 3rd period after New Jersey led 2-0 after 2 periods.  The Devils added a power play goal late in the 3rd to ice the game.  Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for the Wild.  Minnesota outshot New Jersey 24-23.

The Wild are 7-7 and will host Buffalo Thursday night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:45.  Zach Parise could return from a concussion as early as Thursday night.

