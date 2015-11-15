Wild Fall to Dallas in OT

DALLAS, TX -- The Minnesota Wild lost in overtime to the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Saturday night.

The game went back and forth with both teams exchanging goals. Minnesota got scores from Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella -- whose third goal of the season tied the game midway through the third period.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk saved 33 shots, but Dallas' John Klingberg scored on a two-on-one break just over three minutes into the extra period to win the game for the Stars.

With the overtime loss, Minnesota falls to 10-3-3 on the season. The Wild will have a few days off before traveling to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7) on Tuesday night.