Wild Fall Short Against Sabres Tuesday
The Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night. The Wild have lost four of their past five home games and are now 22-13-8 on the season.
The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Ryan Suter scored on a backhander in close in the second period to make the score 3-1, and Thomas Vanek scored with less a minute left in the third to get the Wild within one.
Minnesota will host Winnipeg Friday night at the X. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m..