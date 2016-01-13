Wild Fall Short Against Sabres Tuesday

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night. The Wild have lost four of their past five home games and are now 22-13-8 on the season.

The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Ryan Suter scored on a backhander in close in the second period to make the score 3-1, and Thomas Vanek scored with less a minute left in the third to get the Wild within one.