Wild Fall In Philly Thursday
The Minnesota Wild lost their second straight game Thursday night, falling 3-2 to the Flyers in Philadelphia. The loss drops the Wild to 27-24-10, four points behind Colorado for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.
The Wild got second-period goals in the second period from Thomas Vanek and Mikael Granlund to tie the game at two, but Philadelphia scored the game-winner three minutes into the third.
The Wild play at Washington Friday night against the Capitals. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan beginning with the pregame show at 5:45 p.m.