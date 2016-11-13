Wild Fall Flat Against Flyers Saturday

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Saturday night in Philadelphia. The Wild fall to 7-5-1 with the loss.

Nino Niederreiter's fourth goal of the season gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just :21 into the opening period. However, Philadelphia's Brandon Manning tied the at 12:27 and the game went into the first intermission tied at one.

Mikael Granlund's third goal of the year gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 11:22 of the second period, but the Flyers again answered with a goal of their own at 17:45.

Philadelphia capitalized on a power play with a goal at 8:43 of the third period and held on for the win.

The Wild play at Ottawa Sunday at 4 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, joined in progress after the Vikings game.