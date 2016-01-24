Wild Fall 3-4 to Sharks

SAN JOSE CA - The Minnesota Wild faced the San Jose Sharks last (Saturday) night. The Wild lost to the Sharks 3-4.

Tomas Hertl made the first goal of the game just 1:33 into the first. Minnesota took the lead scoring twice before the end the first.

San Jose fought back scoring twice during the second bringing the score to 2-3.

Jarret Stoll of Minnesota scored 12:10 into the third bringing the game to a 3-3 tie. The Sharks came back with Joe Pavelski scoring the final goal of the game 18:36 into the third.