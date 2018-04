DALLAS, TX --The Minnesota Wild took on the Dallas Stars last (Saturday) night.

The Wild fell 2-1 to the Stars.

Antoine Rousse l scored from behind the net without the puck touching a stick and Jamie Benn had an unassisted goal. Marco Scandella scored the only goal for the Wild during the third period.

The Wild take on the Stars again tomorrow (Monday) at 7:30 p.m.