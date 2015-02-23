Wild Explode For Team Record In Win Over Dallas Sunday

The Minnesota Wild scored a team-record six goals in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 31-21-7 on the season and now hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild trailed 1-0 heading into the third period against Dallas despite controlling play for a majority of the game. However, Zach Parise scored a pair of goals in the third period, along with goals from Mikko Koivu, Stephane Veilleux, Matt Dumba and Mikael Granlund.

Devin Dubnyk picked up another win for the Wild with 18 saves. Minnesota is back on the ice Tuesday against Edmonton.