Wild End Skid with 6-3 Win Over Buffalo

The Minnesota Wild downed Buffalo 6-3 Thursday night to end a 4-game losing streak. Nino Neiderreiter scored a hat trick for the Wild including a power play goal. Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Carter and Kyle Brodziak each added a goal and Justin Fontaine had 2 assists for the Wild. Niklas Backstrom had 25 saves for the Wild with 1 goal allowed.

The Wild were 2-4 on the Power Play. Minnesota is 8-7-0 on the season and will play at Dallas at 1pm Saturday, pregame on WJON at 12:45. Minnesota will host Winnipeg at 4pm Sunday. Hear that game on WJON.