Wild Earn Sloppy Win In Edmonton Tuesday Night
It wasn't as decisive as previous wins over bad teams such as Arizona and Buffalo, but the Minnesota Wild topped the lowly Oilers 2-1 Tuesday night in Edmonton.
Nino Niederriter scored for the first time in over a month halfway through the first period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead that would stand until the 17:16 mark of the second period. Boyd Gordon scored for the Oilers, with an assist credited to former SCSU standout Matt Hendricks.
Charlie Coyle scored the game-winner for Minnesota with just over four minutes left in the game with a spectacular goal. Coyle went in on a turnover, was forced to his backhand, and wrapped the puck into the net from behind the cage to score.
The Wild return to action Thursday night at Calgary, then wrap up a three-game Canadian road trip with a game at Vancouver Sunday afternoon.