Wild Earn Road Win At Vegas Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Monday in Las Vegas. The Wild has now won back-to-back games to move into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Former Wild Alex Tuch scored the first period's only goal on a power play at 3:37, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Wild answered with a pair of goals midway through the second period to take a (brief) 2-1 lead. Marcus Foligno scored his fourth goal of the season at 9:09 of the period, followed by an Eric Staal goal at 10:22.

Max Pacioretty's 14th goal of the season tied the game for Vegas at 12:36.

However, Minnesota was able to pull away with a pair of third period goals. Charlie Coyle scored the eventual game-winner at 14:29, his eighth of the year, while Mikko Koivu's seventh of the year at 19:47 sealed the win.

The Wild will play at Colorado Wednesday night.