The Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 in the regular-season opener for both teams in Detroit Thursday.

The Wild trailed 2-0 to begin the third period before goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart tied the game. However, Henrik Zetterberg scored just over five minutes later for the eventual game-winner for the Red Wings.

The Wild will play at Carolina Saturday night at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.