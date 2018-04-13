Wild Drop Game Two 4-1 in Winnipeg

The Minnesota Wild lost game two of their opening round best-of-seven NHL playoff series 4-1 tonight against the Jets in Winnipeg. The Jets lead the best-of seven series 2-0. Game 3 is Friday night in St. Paul.

Minnesota Wild First Round Schedule vs. Winnipeg Jets

Game 1 -- Wednesday, April 11, Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 PM CT WIN 3, MIN 2

Game 2 -- Friday, April 13, Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6:30 PM CT WIN 4, MIN 1

Game 3 -- Sunday, April 15, Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 PM CT

Game 4 -- Tuesday, April 17, Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 PM CT

Game 5 -- Friday, April 20, Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 -- Sunday, April 22, Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 -- Wednesday, April 25, Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD (if necessary)

The lone goal for Minnesota tonight came from Zach Parise (15). The Jets outshot Minnesota 44-17.

Game-three is set to start at 6:00 PM CT Sunday night back at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: AM 1390 KXSS ).