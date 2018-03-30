Wild Down Stars 5-2
The Minnesota Wild scored 3 2nd period goals and scored twice on the power play in their 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars last night. Mikael Granlund had a goal and 2 assists, Matt Dumba had a goal and 3 assists and Zach Parise scored twice for the Wild. Jason Zucker also added a goal for Minnesota.
Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves in the win. The Wild were 2 for 3 on the power play. Minnesota improves to 43-24-10 and with 96 points are in 3rd place in the Central Division of the Western Conference.
The Wild play at Dallas tomorrow night at 7pm.