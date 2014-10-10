Wild Demolish Avalanche In Thursday’s Season-Opener

The Minnesota Wild overwhelmed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 in a season-opening win Thursday night in St. Paul. The Wild outshot the Avs 48-16 in the win.

Jason Pominville opened the scoring for Minnesota with just over five minutes remaining in the first period for a 1-0 lead after the first, in which the Wild outshot Colorado 17-5.

The floodgates opened in the second period, with goals from Jared Spurgeon, Zach Parise, Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Suter.

The Wild play at Colorado on Saturday night.