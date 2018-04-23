Wild Decline To Renew GM Fletcher

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold has announced that the team will not renew the contract of longtime General Manager and Executive Vice President Chuck Fletcher. Fletcher had held the role since 2009, making him the sixth-longest tenured GM in the NHL.

The Wild finished the regular season with a 45-26-11 record overall and made the playoffs for a sixth straight season. However, the Wild were bounced from the playoffs in the first round for a third straight season and have not advanced past the second round during Fletcher's tenure.

The Wild's season came to an end Friday night with a 5-0 loss to Winnipeg that gave the Jets a 4-1 series win in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.