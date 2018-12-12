Wild Crush Canadiens Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild bounced back from a tough Canadian road trip with a 7-1 win over Montreal Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 16-12-2 on the season.

Nino Niederreiter started the scoring bonanza for Minnesota in the first period, followed by goals from Matt Dumba, Charlie Coyle, Eric Staal and Jared Spurgeon in the second. Dumba scored again in the third period, and Zach Parise finished the scoring for the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk rebounded from a handful of disappointing performances to earn the 29-save win.

The Wild will host the Florida Panthers Thursday night at the X. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.