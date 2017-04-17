Wild Continue To Crush Our Hopes And Dreams

The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Sunday afternoon in game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals. The Blues lead the series 3-0.

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal of the game for Minnesota with 7:01 remaining in the second period to tie the game at one, but the Blues answered 2:20 later with a Jaden Schwartz power play goal that proved to be the eventual game-winner.

The Wild will look to become the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit beginning Wednesday night in St. Louis. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 on AM 1390 KXSS.