Wild Clinch Playoff Spot With Win In Chicago Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild snapped a three game losing skid and clinched a third straight playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago Tuesday night. The Wild are 45-27-8 with 98 points, good for the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Mikael Granlund broke a scoreless tie with his eighth goal of the season halfway through the third period, and Jason Zucker made the score 2-0 in favor of the Wild with a goal 3:44 later in his first game back from injury since February 9th.

Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves to earn the win for Minnesota, but had his shutout bid broken up by Bryan Bickell with just under two minutes left in the game.