Wild Cap Off Hockey Day with a Win over Blue Jackets

The Minnesota Wild bounced back from last week’s shutout with a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Wild set the tone of the game early on. In the first period, they scored two goals to go up 2-0. The Blue Jackets tried to rally in the second and netted a goal of their own. Minnesota led 2-1 entering the third, and several critical saves kept the score that way until the end.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise each scored for Minnesota. Pontus Aberg and Victor Rask made their Wild debuts in the game. They both earned assists on Parise's second period goal.

The Wild improve to 24-21-3. They will return to the ice on Monday, Jan. 21st when they face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Pre-game starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.