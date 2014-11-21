Wild Bounce Back To Top Philly Thursday

The Wild bounced back from a sluggish start to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in Philadelphia Thursday night. Jason Zucker scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute left in regulation.

Minnesota was outshot 20-6 until halfway through the second period, then exploded for 16 shots in the third period alone.

After a scoreless first period, Nino Neiderreiter scored his ninth goal of the season on a power play to give the Wild a 1-0 lead with just over nine minutes remaining in the period. Mark Streit's goal about five minutes later for the Flyers tied the game at one.

Minnesota scored the go-ahead goal when Marco Scandella notched his fourth of the season early in the third period, but again Philadelphia responded with a Claude Giroux power play goal with just 3:30 remaining in the third.

Zucker's goal with :46 remaining in the game would prove to be the game-winner, sending Minnesota to its fourth straight win and improving the team to 11-7 overall.