Wild Bounce Back Against Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota improves to 12-10-3 on the season with the win.

Mikael Granlund broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second period for Minnesota, but Vegas responded with a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the third period. However, Jonas Brodin tied the game for the Wild at 5:27 of the third and Eric Staal added a pair of goals later in the period to help Minnesota to the win.

The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues Saturday evening at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m.