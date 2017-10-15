Wild Blow Two Goal Lead; Lose To Blue Jackets

ST. PAUL - The injury depleted Minnesota Wild lost 5-4 in overtime to the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night.

The Wild were forced to call up three players to fill out a badly beaten up roster. After last weeks game against Chicago, Minnesota was down five of their top nine forwards.

The injuries gave opportunity's to Wild new-comers Landon Ferraro and 19-year-old Luke Kunin. Ferraro took the most of his opportunity, scoring a gritty goal in the 1st to put the Wild up 3-1.

Another new player for the Wild this season, Tyler Ennis, scored twice. Ennis' second goal came on the power play early in the third to give the Wild a 4-2 lead.

Columbus found it's groove late in the game. The Bluejackets dominated possession throughout the game and out shot Minnesota 35-21. They would score the final two goals of the 3rd period sending the game into OT.