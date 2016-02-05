Wild Blow Two Goal Lead In Loss Thursday

The Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Wild have lost nine of their last ten games and now have lost four straight.

Minnesota actually led 2-0 early in the first period after a Ryan Carter breakaway goal at 2:09 and a Matt Dumba power play tally at 7:57. The two-goal lead would hold up into the first intermission.

However, the Rangers pushed back and outshot the Wild 17-4 in the second period, eventually scoring a pair of goals. New York then scored a pair of goals in the third period to earn the win.

The Wild are now 23-19-9 on the season and will play at St. Louis Saturday night.