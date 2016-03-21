Wild Blow Lead But Beat Blackhawks In Shootout

The Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in the shootout Sunday night at United Center. The Wild remain one point behind Colorado in the Western Conference wild card race.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period on goals from Erik Haula and Nino Neiderreiter, but watched the lead vanish later in the period on a pair of Chicago goals.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime, and Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Wild the 3-2 win.

Minnesota plays host to the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.