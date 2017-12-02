Wild Beat Blues In OT
ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime Saturday evening at Xcel Energy Center.
Minnesota opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Ryan Suter. The goal is Suter's fourth of the season. Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba assisted on the goal.
After a scoreless second period St. Louis tied the contest with a power play goal in the 3rd.
The Minnesota Wild won in overtime after Dumba finished a pass on the backdoor from Charlie Coyle.
Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was the player of the game for Minnesota. He finished with 41 saves on 42 shots.