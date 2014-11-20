Wild Back In Action At Philadelphia Thursday

Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild return to the ice Thursday night for their first game since Sunday's win over Winnipeg at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are currently 10-7 on the season and in tenth place in the Western Conference.

Wild forwards Jason Pominville (4 G, 8A) and Zach Parise (6 G, 6 A) are tied for the team lead in points with 12, while Nino Niederreiter leads the team with eight goals.

The Flyers are 7-8-2 after Wednesday night's 2-0 loss to the Rangers. Jakub Voracek (7G, 19A) leads Philly with 26 points.

Tonight's pregame coverage on WJON begins at 6:30 PM.

