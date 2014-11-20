Wild Back In Action At Philadelphia Thursday
The Minnesota Wild return to the ice Thursday night for their first game since Sunday's win over Winnipeg at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are currently 10-7 on the season and in tenth place in the Western Conference.
Wild forwards Jason Pominville (4 G, 8A) and Zach Parise (6 G, 6 A) are tied for the team lead in points with 12, while Nino Niederreiter leads the team with eight goals.
The Flyers are 7-8-2 after Wednesday night's 2-0 loss to the Rangers. Jakub Voracek (7G, 19A) leads Philly with 26 points.
Tonight's pregame coverage on WJON begins at 6:30 PM.