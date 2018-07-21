Wild Announce Affiliation Agreement with Allen Americans
The Minnesota Wild announced today an affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans (Allen, Texas) of the ECHL for the 2018-2019 season.
Minnesota Wild Assistant GM Tom Kurvers said:
We are excited to announce a new ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans. Allen has enjoyed tremendous success in both the CHL and ECHL and we are thrilled to add the Americans as a development affiliate for our players.
The Allen Americans have made the playoffs in all nine seasons of their existence, playing their first five seasons in the Central Hockey League (2009-14) and the last four seasons in the ECHL (2014-18).