Wild Acquire Goalie Bryzgalov From Edmonton

The Minnesota Wild traded a pair of draft picks to Edmonton Tuesday in exchange for goalie Ilya Bryzgalov.

Bryzgalov, 33, has played in 445 career games with a 213-157 record and 2.57 goals against average in eight seasons with Anaheim, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Edmonton. He is 5-8 for the Oilers this season and has allowed 3.01 goals per game.

In exchange for Bryzgalov the Wild sent a 2014 fourth round draft pick and a 2015 fifth round pick to the Oilers.

Bryzgalov is expected to be the backup to rookie Darcy Kuemper during the season's final weeks.